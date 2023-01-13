Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $919,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in TC Energy by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $42.27 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.