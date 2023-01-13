Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $927,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 742.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

