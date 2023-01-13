Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.