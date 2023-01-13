Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $256,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

FCX stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

