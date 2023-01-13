Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,176,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $247.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average is $240.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

