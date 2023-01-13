Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.78.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.09. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

