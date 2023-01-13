Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 33,248 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after buying an additional 428,314 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

