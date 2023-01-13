Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $191.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,234. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

