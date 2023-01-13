Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,161 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,555,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

