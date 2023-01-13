Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,821 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.