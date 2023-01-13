Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 134 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.59.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

