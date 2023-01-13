Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,758 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.