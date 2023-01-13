Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,758 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

