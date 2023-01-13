Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 192 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

COF opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.