Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 398 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

WELL opened at $72.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

