Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 435 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

