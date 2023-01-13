Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

