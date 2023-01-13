Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $2,114,500.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

