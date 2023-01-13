Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

