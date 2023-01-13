Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($11.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.74). The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($11.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $242.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

