Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.4 %

ERO opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

