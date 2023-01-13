Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

