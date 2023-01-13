Reviewing Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Heritage Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 32.28% 9.67% 1.07% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $247.45 million 4.29 $98.04 million $2.22 13.63 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Heritage Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

