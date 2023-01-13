Reviewing NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virios Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,590.84%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Virios Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.74) -0.15 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.78 million ($1.04) -0.22

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -141.68% -122.04% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -97.26% -75.61%

Volatility and Risk

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

