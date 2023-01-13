Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities downgraded Richelieu Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

