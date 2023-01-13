Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($65.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,288 ($76.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,619.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,100.47. The stock has a market cap of £101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.