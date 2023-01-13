Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

