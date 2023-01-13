Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $10.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

