Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 44.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 43.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of 30.58. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 15.84 and a twelve month high of 86.94.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

