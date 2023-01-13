RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.10

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

