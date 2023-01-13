Robert Dennehy Sells 14,763 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $989,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $664,628.38.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

