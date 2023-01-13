Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

