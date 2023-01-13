Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

NKE stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.