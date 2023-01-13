Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) to “Buy”

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.44. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
Featured Articles
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.