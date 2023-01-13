Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) to “Buy”

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.44. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Pan American Silver

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$82,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

