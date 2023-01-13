Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Royal Gold by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

