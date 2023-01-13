Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) versus Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Financial Analysis

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Akso Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.34 $45.62 million $0.83 15.58 Akso Health Group $6.31 million 3.10 -$16.85 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Rating)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.