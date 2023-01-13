Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Contrast

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Montrose Environmental Group -4.10% -6.42% -2.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryvyl and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.15 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.89 Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.72 -$25.33 million ($1.31) -38.21

Montrose Environmental Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Ryvyl on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

