Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.23

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 55031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($150.54) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Safran Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

