Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.