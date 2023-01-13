Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $6,226,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

