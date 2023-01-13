Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 244,478 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

