Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

