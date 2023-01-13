Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

ISRG stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $325.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.83 and its 200 day moving average is $230.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

