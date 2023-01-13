Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $147.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

