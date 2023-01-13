Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

