Savant Capital LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

