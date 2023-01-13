Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,267.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 731,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 678,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.