Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,548 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.4 %

WBD opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

