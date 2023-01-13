Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

PPG opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

