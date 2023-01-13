Savant Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.