Savant Capital LLC Sells 317 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

CINF stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -299.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

